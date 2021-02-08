JV Group (OTCMKTS:ASZP) versus Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Head to Head Contrast

JV Group (OTCMKTS:ASZP) and Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get JV Group alerts:

JV Group has a beta of 7.72, meaning that its share price is 672% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Realty Capital has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

98.7% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of JV Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for JV Group and Spirit Realty Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JV Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit Realty Capital 1 4 6 0 2.45

Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus target price of $40.20, indicating a potential upside of 0.30%. Given Spirit Realty Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spirit Realty Capital is more favorable than JV Group.

Profitability

This table compares JV Group and Spirit Realty Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JV Group N/A N/A N/A Spirit Realty Capital 0.46% 0.07% 0.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JV Group and Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JV Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Spirit Realty Capital $516.43 million 8.44 $175.27 million $3.34 12.00

Spirit Realty Capital has higher revenue and earnings than JV Group.

Summary

Spirit Realty Capital beats JV Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

JV Group Company Profile

JV Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, Prestige Prime Office, Limited provided furnished, equipped, and staffed office space. The company was formerly known as ASPI, Inc. and changed its name to JV Group, Inc. in April 2012. JV Group, Inc. is based in Arvada, Colorado.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Receive News & Ratings for JV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.