JulSwap (JULD) Price Reaches $0.0879

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 91.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. One JulSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.0879 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded 461% higher against the dollar. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $16.75 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00050489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.93 or 0.00178932 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00063505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00063011 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00233008 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00073343 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

JulSwap Token Trading

JulSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

