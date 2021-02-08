JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research cut ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.49.

ANGI opened at $16.25 on Monday. ANGI Homeservices has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,626.63 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $829,665.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,088.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $121,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 308,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,753 shares of company stock worth $4,943,790 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 30.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,289,000 after purchasing an additional 704,106 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 115.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after buying an additional 1,314,782 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 39.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 690,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 194,688 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter worth about $7,247,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 322.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 523,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 399,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

