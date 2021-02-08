JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KGFHY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingfisher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Shares of KGFHY opened at $7.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. Kingfisher has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $8.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.