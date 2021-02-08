JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Beazley plc (BEZ.L) (LON:BEZ) Price Target to GBX 425

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) (LON:BEZ) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Beazley plc (BEZ.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Beazley plc (BEZ.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 452.50 ($5.91).

BEZ stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 361.20 ($4.72). 1,197,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41, a current ratio of 12.93 and a quick ratio of 10.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 349.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 368.07. Beazley plc has a 1 year low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 611.50 ($7.99). The company has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 24.23.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

