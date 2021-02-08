JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FMS. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 142.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

