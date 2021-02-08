Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€53.00” Price Target for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €48.02 ($56.50).

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) stock opened at €43.60 ($51.29) on Friday. BNP Paribas SA has a one year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a one year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €43.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €38.19.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

