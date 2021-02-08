Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY)

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) target price on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,388 ($44.26).

Shares of LON:BWY traded down GBX 23.18 ($0.30) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,031.82 ($39.61). 271,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,708. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,908.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,664.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Bellway p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 1,735.50 ($22.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,336 ($56.65).

In related news, insider Keith Adey sold 4,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,835 ($37.04), for a total transaction of £121,054.50 ($158,158.48).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

