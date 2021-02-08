Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Inphi Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inphi in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inphi’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IPHI. Stifel Nicolaus cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.69.

IPHI stock opened at $165.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Inphi has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $182.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Inphi during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Inphi by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Inphi by 29,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inphi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

