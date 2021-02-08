Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $194.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $179.00 to $194.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MCHP. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.12.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $145.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.79 and a 200-day moving average of $120.75. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $155.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 132.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 890,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,490,000 after acquiring an additional 507,023 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1,087.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 456,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 417,814 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,387,000 after purchasing an additional 390,555 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 236,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

