Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 360 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ROG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 436 target price on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays set a CHF 375 target price on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 target price on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 365 target price on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 345 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 347.62.

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

