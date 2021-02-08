Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) a €112.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.71 ($119.66) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €70.30 ($82.71).

Shares of HLAG opened at €103.00 ($121.18) on Friday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 1-year high of €186.60 ($219.53). The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion and a PE ratio of 29.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €97.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €65.01.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

