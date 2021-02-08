JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

