Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $869,111,000 after buying an additional 2,129,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,112,000 after buying an additional 663,824 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,316,000 after purchasing an additional 306,546 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,440,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,056,000 after purchasing an additional 215,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,559.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,853 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,507,000 after purchasing an additional 160,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total value of $140,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 9,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.72, for a total transaction of $1,456,782.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,297.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,485 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $156.91 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

