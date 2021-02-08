Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 168 Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

IHE opened at $182.97 on Monday. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $188.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.21.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.