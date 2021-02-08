Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,658 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS opened at $216.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of -243.57 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $224.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.39.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total transaction of $8,097,293.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,652,242.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $15,466,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,540 shares of company stock worth $58,650,901 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

