Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MQY opened at $17.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

