Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $934,000 Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter.

SLQD opened at $52.11 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $52.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.11.

