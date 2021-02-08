Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000.

NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $68.27 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.55.

