Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.85-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73-1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.50.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $5.30 on Monday, reaching $158.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,617. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.90.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

