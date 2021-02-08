IZE Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $11,237.00 (IZE)

IZE (CURRENCY:IZE) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last seven days, IZE has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. One IZE token can now be bought for about $0.0857 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IZE has a market cap of $356.61 million and approximately $11,237.00 worth of IZE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00052002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.94 or 0.00174425 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00071131 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00061873 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00066080 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00205968 BTC.

IZE Profile

IZE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,160,881,000 tokens. IZE’s official website is izeholdings.io/en

Buying and Selling IZE

IZE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IZE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IZE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IZE using one of the exchanges listed above.

