iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Terry L. Blaker grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 336.2% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 314,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,735,000 after purchasing an additional 242,196 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 271,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,124,000 after purchasing an additional 200,007 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 227,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after purchasing an additional 166,260 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 291.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after purchasing an additional 148,970 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 186,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after purchasing an additional 137,129 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $90.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.56. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $43.81 and a 52-week high of $91.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

