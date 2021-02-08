iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,925,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,933,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $128.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.26. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.68 and a 1-year high of $129.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

