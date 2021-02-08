iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $223.77 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $221.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

