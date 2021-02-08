iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $405.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $394.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.09. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $167.79 and a 1-year high of $426.25.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

