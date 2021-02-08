iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.56

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.56 and last traded at $70.53, with a volume of 57450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,640.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

