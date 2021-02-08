iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Boosted by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 618,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.8% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $45,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 412,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 74,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $75.16. 429,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,332,379. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.