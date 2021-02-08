iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.08

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.08 and last traded at $46.03, with a volume of 555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.44.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $582,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $618,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $927,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 79.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

