iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Bought by Bank of The West

Bank of The West raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IXC. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 733,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 205.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 66.5% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 628,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 251,027 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 668.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 117,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 102,041 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $28.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.31.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

