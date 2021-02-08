iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 143.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,414,000 after acquiring an additional 504,732 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,248,000 after acquiring an additional 167,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,175,000 after acquiring an additional 139,795 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 294,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,662,000 after acquiring an additional 93,966 shares during the period. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 248,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after acquiring an additional 39,239 shares during the period.

iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.87 on Monday. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.48.

