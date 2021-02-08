iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Position Increased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,531 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 10.7% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $34,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,864,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,967. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.82. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $89.86.

