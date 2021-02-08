iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Grimes & Company Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 841,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,720 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $77,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,186 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $91,034,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3,405.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 777,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,476,000 after purchasing an additional 755,573 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $102.93 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $103.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

