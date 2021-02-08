iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG opened at $67.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.26. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $67.60.

