IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $186.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.04. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $192.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

