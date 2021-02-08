Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Shares Gap Down to $0.53

Ion Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.53, but opened at $0.50. Ion Energy shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 35,153 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on Ion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.41.

Ion Energy Ltd. explores and develops lithium assets in Asia. The company also explores for potassium and magnesium deposits. It holds interest in the Baavhai Uul Lithium Brine project covering an area of approximately 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

