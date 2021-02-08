Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Stake Raised by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,003 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up about 2.1% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.50. 50,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,338. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.60. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $43.42.

