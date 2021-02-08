Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 289,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TAN stock opened at $116.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.08. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

