Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Decreased by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.4% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $700,435,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,368,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,290,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $331.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.82. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $332.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

