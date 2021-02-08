Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.05

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.05 and last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 7 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02.

About Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC)

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

