Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,464.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,723,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,061,000 after buying an additional 348,531 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $21.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.