Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $390.33. 20,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,517. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $398.12. The stock has a market cap of $102.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $374.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.33.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

