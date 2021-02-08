International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC reduced its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,422 shares during the quarter. International Paper makes up approximately 2.8% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,017,000 after purchasing an additional 234,217 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,686,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on IP. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,350. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IP stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.48. The company had a trading volume of 92,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

