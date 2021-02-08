International Paper (NYSE:IP) Position Reduced by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,422 shares during the quarter. International Paper comprises approximately 2.8% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at $70,604,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in International Paper by 32.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,356,000 after buying an additional 641,405 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth about $15,248,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in International Paper by 949.3% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 404,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after buying an additional 366,373 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,017,000 after buying an additional 234,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other International Paper news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,627 shares of company stock worth $2,071,350. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.48. 92,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.39. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.