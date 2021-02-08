International Paper (NYSE:IP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “International Paper’s earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimates and declined year over year as well. The company will benefit from the ongoing strong demand for essential products and the e-commerce channel amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Global cellulose fibers segment will gain on demand for absorbent hygiene products and tissue products as a result of the crisis. Further, corrugated packaging demand remains resilient in the current year on account of its critical role in supply chain. Furthermore mergers and acquisitions also remain a key growth strategy for the company to strengthen its packaging business. The company’s strong balance sheet will also stoke growth. However, weak paper demand due to the pandemic and higher maintenance outage costs are likely to impact International Paper’s performance.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NYSE IP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.18. 67,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,627 shares of company stock worth $2,071,350 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,931,000 after purchasing an additional 670,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,017,000 after purchasing an additional 234,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 32.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,356,000 after purchasing an additional 641,405 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth about $70,604,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 955,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

