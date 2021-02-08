Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) PT Raised to $37.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 70.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Interfor to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on Interfor from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Interfor from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Interfor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of IFSPF stock traded up $1.65 on Monday, hitting $21.64. 16,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.37. Interfor has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $21.82.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture of wood products. It harvests and purchases logs which are sorted by species, size, and quality. Its products include appearance timbers, decking, framing, furniture, industial packaging, paneling, windows, and doors. The company was founded on May 6, 1963 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

