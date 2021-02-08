Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) PT Raised to C$31.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IFP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$29.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:IFP traded down C$0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting C$27.43. 371,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,259. The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 20.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.74. Interfor Co. has a 12-month low of C$4.75 and a 12-month high of C$28.72.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$644.88 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interfor Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Interfor Co. (IFP.TO)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.