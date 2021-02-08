Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock to C$37.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) traded as high as C$28.72 and last traded at C$28.21, with a volume of 82074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.95.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IFP. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$29.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.89 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$644.88 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Interfor Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.