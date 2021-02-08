Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives $81.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 14.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Insperity stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,813. Insperity has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

