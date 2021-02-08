Insider Selling: The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) CEO Sells $3,409,259.04 in Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) CEO James Hagedorn sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $3,409,259.04.

James Hagedorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92.

SMG opened at $236.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $250.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Motco acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

