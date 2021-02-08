Insider Selling: TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Director Sells $8,974,437.50 in Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,996,727.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $128.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.58. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $131.97.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,180,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,776,990,000 after purchasing an additional 253,546 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $471,490,000 after buying an additional 56,128 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,441,000 after acquiring an additional 143,154 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,497,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,479,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,561,000 after purchasing an additional 57,618 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
