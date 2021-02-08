Insider Selling: TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Director Sells $8,974,437.50 in Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,996,727.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $128.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.58. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $131.97.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,180,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,776,990,000 after purchasing an additional 253,546 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $471,490,000 after buying an additional 56,128 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,441,000 after acquiring an additional 143,154 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,497,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,479,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,561,000 after purchasing an additional 57,618 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

